Intercorp Financial Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Intercorp Financial Services ( (IFS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intercorp Financial Services presented to its investors.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) is a leading financial services company in Peru, operating in the banking, insurance, and wealth management sectors, known for its customer-centric approach and focus on digital innovation. In the third quarter of 2025, IFS reported strong financial results with a net income of S/456 million and a return on equity (ROE) of approximately 16%, despite challenges from specific investments such as Rutas de Lima. The company’s banking segment showed robust performance with improved net interest margins and lower cost of risk, while both the insurance and wealth management segments experienced double-digit growth in their core businesses. Key financial metrics included a 7% year-over-year increase in net profit, a 16% ROE, and a significant reduction in provisions, reflecting disciplined risk management. Looking ahead, IFS remains committed to sustainable growth, focusing on digital excellence and strengthening client relationships to drive long-term profitability.

