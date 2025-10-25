Intel’s Earnings Call: Strong Results Amid Challenges

Intel ((INTC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Intel’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, with notable achievements in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) surpassing expectations. The company showcased a strengthened cash position and significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and foundry operations. However, challenges such as supply constraints and financial losses in the foundry segment, alongside declining gross margins, were also highlighted.

Strong Financial Performance

Intel reported its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue exceeding guidance, with Q3 revenue hitting $13.7 billion, marking a 6% sequential increase. The earnings per share stood at $0.23, surpassing the guidance of breakeven EPS, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance.

Improved Cash Position

The company significantly bolstered its cash position, concluding Q3 with $30.9 billion in cash and short-term investments. This impressive figure includes contributions of $5.7 billion from the U.S. government, $2 billion from SoftBank Group, and $4.3 billion from the closure of Altera.

AI and Foundry Progress

Intel’s momentum in AI is evident through its collaborations with industry giants like NVIDIA and SoftBank. The company reported progress in its Intel 18A yields, and the full operational status of Fab 52 in Arizona marks a significant milestone in its foundry operations.

PC and Server Growth

The company saw a 5% sequential increase in PC AI revenue, reaching $4.1 billion, driven by an improved product mix and heightened enterprise demand. Additionally, there was strong demand for Granite Rapids in the server segment.

Supply Constraints

Intel faced capacity constraints, particularly with Intel 10 and Intel 7, which limited its ability to fully meet demand for data center and client products in Q3.

Foundry Financial Loss

The Intel Foundry segment reported a Q3 operating loss of $2.3 billion, although this was an improvement over the previous quarter’s figures.

Gross Margin Decline

The non-GAAP gross margin was recorded at 40%, which was 4 percentage points better than the Q3 guidance. However, it is expected to decline to 36.5% in Q4 due to changes in product mix and the early ramp-up of new products.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Intel provided guidance for the fourth quarter, with revenue expected to range between $12.8 billion and $13.8 billion, a gross margin of approximately 36.5%, and EPS projected at $0.08. The company remains optimistic about growth driven by AI demand in both server and client markets, despite ongoing supply constraints. Intel is also focusing on enhancing its foundry business, particularly with Intel 18A and 14A nodes, and plans to make disciplined investments in response to customer commitments.

In conclusion, Intel’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic advancements in AI and foundry operations. While challenges such as supply constraints and declining gross margins persist, the company’s forward-looking guidance suggests a continued focus on growth and innovation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue