Intel’s Earnings Call: Strong Results Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Intel’s Earnings Call: Strong Results Amid Challenges

Intel’s Earnings Call: Strong Results Amid Challenges

Intel ((INTC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Intel’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, with notable achievements in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) surpassing expectations. The company showcased a strengthened cash position and significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and foundry operations. However, challenges such as supply constraints and financial losses in the foundry segment, alongside declining gross margins, were also highlighted.

Strong Financial Performance

Intel reported its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue exceeding guidance, with Q3 revenue hitting $13.7 billion, marking a 6% sequential increase. The earnings per share stood at $0.23, surpassing the guidance of breakeven EPS, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance.

Improved Cash Position

The company significantly bolstered its cash position, concluding Q3 with $30.9 billion in cash and short-term investments. This impressive figure includes contributions of $5.7 billion from the U.S. government, $2 billion from SoftBank Group, and $4.3 billion from the closure of Altera.

AI and Foundry Progress

Intel’s momentum in AI is evident through its collaborations with industry giants like NVIDIA and SoftBank. The company reported progress in its Intel 18A yields, and the full operational status of Fab 52 in Arizona marks a significant milestone in its foundry operations.

PC and Server Growth

The company saw a 5% sequential increase in PC AI revenue, reaching $4.1 billion, driven by an improved product mix and heightened enterprise demand. Additionally, there was strong demand for Granite Rapids in the server segment.

Supply Constraints

Intel faced capacity constraints, particularly with Intel 10 and Intel 7, which limited its ability to fully meet demand for data center and client products in Q3.

Foundry Financial Loss

The Intel Foundry segment reported a Q3 operating loss of $2.3 billion, although this was an improvement over the previous quarter’s figures.

Gross Margin Decline

The non-GAAP gross margin was recorded at 40%, which was 4 percentage points better than the Q3 guidance. However, it is expected to decline to 36.5% in Q4 due to changes in product mix and the early ramp-up of new products.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Intel provided guidance for the fourth quarter, with revenue expected to range between $12.8 billion and $13.8 billion, a gross margin of approximately 36.5%, and EPS projected at $0.08. The company remains optimistic about growth driven by AI demand in both server and client markets, despite ongoing supply constraints. Intel is also focusing on enhancing its foundry business, particularly with Intel 18A and 14A nodes, and plans to make disciplined investments in response to customer commitments.

In conclusion, Intel’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic advancements in AI and foundry operations. While challenges such as supply constraints and declining gross margins persist, the company’s forward-looking guidance suggests a continued focus on growth and innovation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement