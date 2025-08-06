Intelligent Wave Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Intelligent Wave Inc. ( (JP:4847) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Intelligent Wave Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, showing a 7.4% increase in net sales to 15,596 million yen. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and net profit, with decreases of 9.0%, 8.8%, and 5.0% respectively. Despite these declines, the company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 50.7% and increased its cash and cash equivalents to 6,422 million yen. The company also announced a reduction in annual dividends per share from 40 yen to 35 yen, with a forecasted increase to 37 yen for the next fiscal year. This announcement reflects Intelligent Wave’s strategic adjustments in response to market conditions, aiming to enhance profitability and shareholder value in the coming year.

More about Intelligent Wave Inc.

Intelligent Wave Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on providing advanced IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in developing software and systems for financial institutions and other sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 41,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.71B

