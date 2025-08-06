Intelligent Wave Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution from Surplus

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Intelligent Wave Inc. ( (JP:4847) ).

Intelligent Wave Inc. has announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of June 30, 2025. The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 20 yen per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 35 yen per share for the fiscal year. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of maintaining stable dividends while ensuring sufficient internal reserves to support its management base.

More about Intelligent Wave Inc.

Intelligent Wave Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a stable dividend policy, reflecting its dedication to strengthening its management base.

Average Trading Volume: 41,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.71B

