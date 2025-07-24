Intelligent Living Application Group Granted Extension by NASDAQ

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Intelligent Living Application Group Incorporation ( (ILAG) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. received a notification from NASDAQ granting the company an additional 180 days, until January 19, 2026, to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The company plans to address the deficiency, potentially through a reverse stock split, and will continue trading under the symbol ‘ILAG’. This extension allows Intelligent Living to maintain its market position while exploring options to meet NASDAQ’s requirements.

Spark’s Take on ILAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ILAG is a Neutral.

ILAG faces significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and negative cash flows weighing heavily on its overall score. While technical indicators provide some short-term optimism, the company’s unattractive valuation further impacts its investment appeal. Strategic improvements are needed to strengthen its financial position and investor confidence.

More about Intelligent Living Application Group Incorporation

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. is a premium lockset manufacturer and distributor based in Hong Kong, focusing on high-quality mechanical locksets primarily for the United States and Canadian markets. The company has been in operation for over 40 years, continually diversifying its product offerings and investing in automated production lines and new technologies, including smart locks.

Average Trading Volume: 1,536,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

