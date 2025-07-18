Integrated Waste Solutions Announces Substantial Lease Surrender

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0923) ).

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited has announced a very substantial disposal involving the surrender of a lease agreement by its subsidiary, IWS Promotion, to the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) at zero cost. This move, which requires shareholder approval, is significant under the Listing Rules due to the high applicable percentage ratio. The completion of this agreement is contingent upon meeting certain conditions, and if not fulfilled, the agreement may be voided. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution, as the surrender may impact the company’s operations and financial positioning.

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited operates in the waste management industry, focusing on providing comprehensive waste management solutions. The company is involved in various aspects of waste management, including collection, recycling, and disposal services.

