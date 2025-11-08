Integral Metals Closes $4 Million Private Placement to Boost Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Integral Metals Corp. ( (TSE:INTG) ) has provided an update.

Integral Metals Corp. announced the successful closing of its private placement offerings, raising over $4 million in total. The proceeds will be used to fund exploration activities and corporate purposes, with a focus on Canadian exploration expenses. This move supports Integral’s strategic positioning in the critical minerals market and aims to strengthen its exploration capabilities.

More about Integral Metals Corp.

Integral Metals Corp. is an exploration stage company focused on the mineral exploration of critical minerals such as gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements. The company aims to contribute to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals and holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Montana.

Average Trading Volume: 64,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$22.29M

