Integra LifeSciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a global leader in medical technology, specializes in neurosurgery, tissue reconstruction, and surgical instrumentation, offering innovative solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Integra LifeSciences reported a revenue increase of 5.6% on a reported basis, with adjusted earnings per share rising to $0.54 from $0.41 in the previous year. The company also highlighted the successful relaunch of its PriMatrix® and Durepair® products ahead of schedule.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included total revenues of $402.1 million, with a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, showing improvement from the previous year’s loss. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment, which accounts for approximately 70% of revenues, saw an 8.1% growth, driven by a 13.3% increase in neurosurgery sales. Meanwhile, the Tissue Technologies segment experienced a slight decline in revenues.

Integra’s strategic initiatives focused on enhancing its supply chain and quality management systems, alongside operational efficiencies that contributed to strong profitability and cash flow. The company also appointed Dr. Raymond Turner as chief medical officer, strengthening its leadership team.

Looking ahead, Integra LifeSciences revised its 2025 guidance, projecting continued revenue growth and adjusted EPS improvements. The company remains committed to its transformation strategy, aiming for further operational excellence and financial performance enhancements.

