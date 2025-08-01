Integra Essentia Announces Resignation of Independent Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Integra Essentia Limited ( (IN:ESSENTIA) ).

Integra Essentia Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Anshumali Bhushan from his position as an Independent Director, effective from the close of business on August 1, 2025. The company expressed its gratitude for Mr. Bhushan’s contributions and guidance during his tenure. This change in the board could impact the company’s governance structure, although Mr. Bhushan confirmed that his resignation was due to personal reasons without any other material concerns.

More about Integra Essentia Limited

Average Trading Volume: 681,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.18B INR

