Integer Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Integer Holdings Corporation is a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, specializing in cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. The company is known for its strategic partnerships with medical device companies and OEMs, providing innovative and high-quality products and solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Integer Holdings Corporation reported continued strong sales and profit growth. The company achieved an 8% increase in sales, reaching $468 million, with organic growth contributing 7%. Despite a slight decrease in GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP adjusted operating income saw a significant rise, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in non-GAAP adjusted operating income to $86 million and a 27% rise in non-GAAP adjusted net income to $63 million. The company also reported a 25% increase in non-GAAP adjusted EPS to $1.79. Integer’s Cardio & Vascular segment experienced a notable 15% sales increase, driven by new product ramps and strong customer demand. However, sales in Other Markets declined due to a planned exit from the portable medical segment.

Integer Holdings’ management remains optimistic about the future, despite anticipating some headwinds in 2026. The company is confident that its strategic initiatives and strong product development pipeline will enable it to achieve organic growth rates 200 basis points above the market by 2027. This forward-looking approach underscores Integer’s commitment to maintaining its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value.

