INTAGE Holdings Sees Profit Surge Amid Sales Growth

INTAGE Holdings Inc. (JP:4326) has released an update.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. reported a significant boost in profit attributable to owners of the parent, surging 653.8% to ¥1,132 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, despite a drop in operating and ordinary profits. The company benefitted from increased net sales, which grew 5.2% year-on-year, highlighting a resilient performance in a challenging market landscape.

