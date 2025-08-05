INTAGE Holdings Announces Director Changes to Strengthen Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

INTAGE Holdings Inc. ( (JP:4326) ) has provided an announcement.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. announced changes to its board of directors, effective September 25, 2025, following the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The changes include the appointment of Noriko Harada as an outside director and the transition of Hiroko Watanabe from an outside director role. These adjustments are part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its governance and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about INTAGE Holdings Inc.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. operates in the market research industry, providing marketing support services for consumer goods and services both domestically and internationally. The company is also involved in corporate planning and affiliated companies, with a focus on marketing intelligence, research, and artificial intelligence.

Average Trading Volume: 33,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen78.41B

Learn more about 4326 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

