Instalco AB Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

The latest update is out from Instalco AB ( (SE:INSTAL) ).

Instalco AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, which includes members appointed by the largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board. This committee will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s leadership and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:INSTAL) stock is a Hold with a SEK26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Instalco AB stock, see the SE:INSTAL Stock Forecast page.

More about Instalco AB

Instalco is a leading installation company in Northern Europe, specializing in electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions, and technical consulting. The company operates in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany through over 150 subsidiaries, providing system design, installation, and service and maintenance for buildings and facilities. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL.

Average Trading Volume: 590,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK6.67B

