Inspire Medical Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Inspire Medical ( (INSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Inspire Medical presented to its investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive solutions for obstructive sleep apnea, offering the first FDA-approved neurostimulation therapy of its kind. In the third quarter of 2025, Inspire Medical reported a revenue of $224.5 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. The company’s gross margin improved to 85.8%, and it achieved a net income of $9.9 million, with an adjusted net income of $11.2 million. Inspire Medical also completed a $50 million share repurchase and presented positive clinical data for its Inspire V system.

Key financial highlights include a 9% increase in U.S. revenue and a significant 37% rise in international revenue. Despite a 17% increase in operating expenses, primarily due to marketing and corporate costs, the company maintained a strong operating cash flow of $68.5 million for the quarter. The Inspire V system has shown promising results, with a 20% reduction in surgical time and significant reductions in disease severity, facilitating a smooth transition for over 75% of U.S. centers.

Looking ahead, Inspire Medical reaffirms its full-year revenue guidance of $900 to $910 million, reflecting a growth of 12% to 13% over the previous year. The company has also increased its diluted net income per share guidance to $0.90 to $1.00, up from the previous range of $0.40 to $0.50, indicating confidence in its strategic direction and market positioning.

