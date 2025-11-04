Insperity Reports Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

Insperity ( (NSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Insperity presented to its investors.

Insperity, Inc. is a prominent provider of human resources and business performance solutions, offering comprehensive HR services and technology to enhance business performance across the United States.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Insperity announced a 4% increase in revenues year-over-year, despite facing challenges with elevated healthcare costs. The company also highlighted a new contract extension with UnitedHealthcare, expected to provide significant cost savings and strategic alignment through 2028.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net loss of $20 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million. The average number of worksite employees paid per month increased by 1% to 312,842. Insperity also rolled out HRScale, a joint solution with Workday, which is anticipated to drive future growth. Despite a decrease in gross profit due to higher healthcare costs, operating expenses were reduced by 4% compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, Insperity’s management remains focused on achieving sustainable profitability and growth. The company is taking proactive measures to manage expenses and align strategically with partners like UnitedHealthcare to address ongoing macroeconomic pressures. Insperity’s forward-looking strategies aim to enhance its market position and deliver improved financial outcomes in the coming years.

