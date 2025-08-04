Insource Co., Ltd. Reports Strong 3Q FY24 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Insource Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:6200) ) just unveiled an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. announced that its 3Q FY24 consolidated financial results have been reviewed by certified public accountants, confirming no changes to the previously disclosed figures. The company reported a 15.9% increase in net sales and a 21.2% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year, reflecting strong financial performance. The equity-to-asset ratio improved to 79.0%, indicating a robust financial position. The company also maintained its dividend forecast, signaling confidence in its ongoing financial health.

More about Insource Co.,Ltd.

Insource Co., Ltd. operates in the education and training industry, focusing on providing corporate training services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive training programs aimed at enhancing workforce skills and productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 364,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen79.04B

