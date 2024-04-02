InPlay Oil Declares April 2024 Cash Dividend

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) has released an update.

InPlay Oil Corp. has announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.015 per common share for April 2024, payable to shareholders who are on record by April 15th. The dividend is set to be distributed on April 30th and is anticipated to qualify as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian income tax purposes. The company, which focuses on light oil production in Alberta, is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX Exchange.

