INPEX Acquires Treasury Stock as Part of Strategic Buyback Plan

INPEX ( (JP:1605) ) just unveiled an update.

INPEX CORPORATION has acquired 7,122,000 of its own common shares from the market, spending approximately 19.47 billion yen during October 2025. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 50 million shares by the end of 2025, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1605) stock is a Buy with a Yen3099.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on INPEX stock, see the JP:1605 Stock Forecast page.

More about INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is a major player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates on a global scale, with a significant presence in the energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 50.29%

Average Trading Volume: 5,219,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3467.1B

