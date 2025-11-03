INOVIQ Ltd Completes Share Purchase Plan, Boosting Cancer Care Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inoviq Ltd ( (AU:IIQ) ) has shared an announcement.

INOVIQ Ltd has successfully completed its share purchase plan, raising a total of A$0.7 million, contributing to a total capital raise of A$10.2 million alongside a recent placement to institutional investors. The funds will be allocated to accelerate the clinical validation and commercialization of the EXO-OC™ ovarian cancer test and to advance the preclinical development of the exosome therapeutic program for solid tumors, potentially enhancing the company’s market position in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

More about Inoviq Ltd

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX: IIQ) is a leader in exosome technology, advancing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics aimed at transforming cancer care. The company’s product portfolio includes commercial-stage exosome isolation products, clinical-stage diagnostics for ovarian and breast cancers, and a preclinical CAR-exosome therapeutic program for solid tumors.

