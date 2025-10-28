Inomin Mines Sells Mexican Gold-Silver Concessions for C$350,000

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inomin Mines Inc ( (TSE:MINE) ) has provided an announcement.

Inomin Mines Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, Minera Rio Dorado, which holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver mining concessions in Oaxaca, Mexico, to Calu Royalty for C$350,000. The transaction, subject to TSX Venture Exchange review, involves staged payments and marks a significant move in Inomin’s strategic operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Inomin Mines Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with a focus on critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE.

