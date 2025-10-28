Innovation Beverage Group Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Innovation Beverage Group Ltd. ( (IBG) ) has provided an update.

Innovation Beverage Group Ltd has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as confirmed by Nasdaq on October 27, 2025. This compliance was achieved following a one-for-five reverse stock split on September 26, 2025, which helped maintain the company’s stock price at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days, closing the compliance matter.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBG) stock is a Buy with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innovation Beverage Group Ltd. stock, see the IBG Stock Forecast page.

More about Innovation Beverage Group Ltd.

Innovation Beverage Group Ltd is a company operating in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of innovative beverage products. The company is based in Seven Hills, New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,348,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.06M

