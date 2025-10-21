INNOVATE Corp Gains China Approval for GFR System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

INNOVATE Corp ( (VATE) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, INNOVATE Corp. announced that MediBeacon Inc. received regulatory approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to sell the Transdermal GFR System, including the Lumitrace injection, in China. This system allows for point-of-care assessment of kidney function, addressing the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease, which affects 11% of China’s population. The approval marks a significant step in MediBeacon’s global expansion, providing an innovative solution to improve kidney disease management and patient outcomes.

More about INNOVATE Corp

INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio company with assets in Infrastructure, Life Sciences, and Spectrum, employing approximately 3,100 people. MediBeacon Inc., an equity method investment of INNOVATE, specializes in fluorescent tracer agents and transdermal detection technology, focusing on organ function measurement. MediBeacon holds over 60 U.S. patents and over 245 worldwide, with applications in various medical fields.

