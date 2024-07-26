InnoCan Pharma Advances Veterinary CBD Drug with FDA Nod

InnoCan Pharma (TSE:INNO) has released an update.

InnoCan Pharma has achieved a crucial milestone in veterinary medicine by obtaining an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) number from the FDA for its LPT-CBD product, designed for prolonged-release CBD in animal pain management. The FDA’s recognition of InnoCan’s innovative animal drug technology also came with a sponsor fee waiver for the fiscal year 2024, indicating strong support for the company’s ongoing development in this field.

