Innate Pharma Announces Share and Voting Rights Update as of August 2025

Innate Pharma SA ( (FR:IPH) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Innate Pharma S.A. released its total number of shares and voting rights as of August 1, 2025, as part of its regulatory obligations under French and AMF regulations. The company reported 92,184,823 ordinary shares, 6,424 Preferred Shares 2016, and 7,581 Preferred Shares 2017, with a total of 93,962,943 theoretical voting rights and 93,944,368 exercisable voting rights. This disclosure ensures transparency and informs the market about the company’s shareholding structure, which is crucial for stakeholders and potential investors.

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company utilizes innovative approaches to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic strategies: multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET® platform, Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Innate Pharma collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca and is headquartered in Marseille, France, with a US office in Rockville, MD. It is publicly listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

YTD Price Performance: -3.88%

Average Trading Volume: 151,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €171.1M

