InMed Pharmaceuticals Secures $5M in Private Placement

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( (INM) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 24, 2025, InMed Pharmaceuticals entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a private placement of approximately $5 million. The transaction involved the issuance of pre-funded warrants and preferred investment options, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent. The proceeds are intended to support the development of InMed’s pharmaceutical pipeline and commercial sales of rare cannabinoids through its subsidiary, BayMedica LLC.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INM is a Neutral.

InMed Pharmaceuticals shows significant financial challenges with persistent losses and negative cash flows, which heavily weigh down its score. The stock’s technical indicators reflect short-term positive momentum, offering some optimism amid volatility. The valuation remains constrained by ongoing losses and lack of profitability metrics, typical for the biotechnology sector.

More about InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. The company’s pipeline includes programs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,157,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.08M

