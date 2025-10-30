INLIF LIMITED Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

INLIF LIMITED ( (INLF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, INLIF LIMITED received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq, indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for its Class A Ordinary Shares. The company has until April 27, 2026, to regain compliance, during which its shares will continue trading on Nasdaq. INLIF plans to monitor its share price actively and explore options to meet the requirement, though there is no assurance of success. The notice does not affect the company’s business operations, and it may seek an additional compliance period if needed.

The most recent analyst rating on (INLF) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on INLIF LIMITED stock, see the INLF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INLF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INLF is a Neutral.

INLIF LIMITED’s strong financial performance is overshadowed by bearish technical indicators and unattractive valuation metrics. The stock’s negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield contribute to a lower score. While the company is financially stable, the current market sentiment and valuation present challenges.

More about INLIF LIMITED

INLIF LIMITED, through its operating entity Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd. in China, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. The company offers a wide range of manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, along with installation and warranty services.

Average Trading Volume: 283,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

