Inin Group CEO Increases Shareholding

An announcement from Elop AS ( (DE:72G) ) is now available.

Øivind Horpestad, CEO of Inin Group AS, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 130,000 shares through his private account and Gimle Invest AS at an average price of NOK 2.53 per share. This transaction raises his and related parties’ total shareholding to 210,700 shares, indicating a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Average Trading Volume: 29,730

Current Market Cap: NOK339.5M

