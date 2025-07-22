InhaleRx Limited Reports Positive Cash Flow and Stable Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from InhaleRx Limited ( (AU:IRX) ) is now available.

InhaleRx Limited has reported a positive cash flow from operating activities for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, amounting to $170,000, supported by government grants and tax incentives totaling $489,000. The company also secured $247,000 from financing activities, resulting in a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $63,000 for the period, indicating a stable financial position and potential for future growth.

More about InhaleRx Limited

InhaleRx Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of inhalation products. The company is primarily engaged in research and development, product manufacturing, and marketing activities related to its inhalation technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 329,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.96M

