InhaleRx Limited Issues New Shares to Boost Inhaled Therapy Development

InhaleRx Limited ( (AU:IRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

InhaleRx Limited has issued 4,499,914 ordinary shares as of October 2, 2025, without disclosure to investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to accelerate the development of its inhaled therapies, which are expected to fill critical gaps in the market for pain management and mental health treatments, potentially offering significant economic opportunities for the company and its shareholders.

InhaleRx Limited is an Australian clinical stage drug development company focused on creating rapid onset inhaled therapies for unmet medical needs in pain management and mental health sectors. The company is working on developing IRX-211 for Breakthrough Cancer Pain and IRX-616a for Panic Disorder, aiming for U.S. FDA approval through efficient regulatory pathways. With a funding partner providing up to $38.5 million, InhaleRx is positioned to address significant gaps in treatment options that currently have dependency concerns.

Average Trading Volume: 147,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.41M

