InhaleRx Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

InhaleRx Limited ( (AU:IRX) ) has provided an announcement.

InhaleRx Limited has announced the application for quotation of 4,499,914 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially improving its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about InhaleRx Limited

InhaleRx Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of inhalation-based drug delivery systems. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for respiratory health, targeting both consumer and medical markets.

Average Trading Volume: 168,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.04M

