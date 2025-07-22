InhaleRx Advances Clinical Trials for Inhaled Medicines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

InhaleRx Limited ( (AU:IRX) ) has issued an announcement.

InhaleRx Limited announced its quarterly activities and financial updates, highlighting significant progress in its clinical trial programs for IRX-211 and IRX-616a. The company successfully obtained ethics approval for the IRX-211 Phase 2 trial and commenced drug manufacturing, while also securing funding to accelerate development. These developments position InhaleRx to advance its clinical trials and potentially fill a gap in the market for non-opioid, inhaled treatments for breakthrough cancer pain, amidst safety concerns over existing fentanyl-based options.

More about InhaleRx Limited

InhaleRx Limited is an Australian drug development company focused on creating novel inhaled medicines. The company is currently developing two drugs: IRX-211 for breakthrough cancer pain and IRX-616a for panic disorder. Their market focus includes pioneering clinical trials for inhaled cannabinoid medications aimed at treating pain and anxiety-related conditions, with the ultimate goal of obtaining New Drug Approval from the US FDA.

Average Trading Volume: 329,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.96M

Find detailed analytics on IRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue