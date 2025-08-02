Ingersoll Rand’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Ingersoll Rand Inc. ((IR)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Ingersoll Rand’s recent earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, driven by strong financial performance, increased guidance, and successful mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, these positives were somewhat offset by challenges such as impairments and organic volume declines.

Increased Full-Year Guidance

Ingersoll Rand has raised its full-year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS, thanks to robust performance in the first half of the year. This upward revision signals confidence in the company’s ongoing financial health and operational efficiency.

Sustainability Achievements

The company continues to excel in sustainability, being ranked #1 in North America and globally in its industry on the Dow Jones Best-in-class Indices for the third consecutive year. It also placed in the top 1% of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

Strong M&A Activity

Ingersoll Rand announced 11 transactions in 2025, which are expected to add over $200 million in annualized revenue at a 9.5x pre-synergy EBITDA multiple. This strategic M&A activity is a key driver of growth and expansion for the company.

Order Growth and Backlog Increase

The company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in orders with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x. Additionally, the backlog has increased by mid-teens compared to the end of 2024, indicating strong future demand.

Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Ingersoll Rand’s free cash flow year-to-date has risen by 13% year-over-year, with total company liquidity standing at $3.9 billion. This robust cash flow and liquidity position provide a solid foundation for future investments and operations.

Goodwill and Asset Impairments

The company recorded noncash goodwill and asset impairments related to the High Pressure Solutions business and ILC Dover. These impairments were primarily due to changes in long-term outlooks, reflecting some of the challenges faced.

Organic Volume Decline

Despite strong financial metrics, the adjusted EBITDA margin declined year-over-year. This was driven by the flow-through on organic volume declines and dilutive impacts from recently acquired businesses.

Challenges in North America

The North American market showed sluggish demand in the second quarter, largely due to uncertainty around tariffs. This regional challenge highlights the external factors impacting the company’s performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ingersoll Rand’s updated guidance for 2025 reflects a positive outlook on key financial metrics. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to reach $2.13 billion and adjusted EPS to hit $3.40. The first half of the year saw organic order growth in low single digits, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06x, and a total backlog increase of 16% since the end of 2024. These projections underscore the company’s strategic focus on growth and sustainability.

In summary, Ingersoll Rand’s earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic initiatives. While challenges such as impairments and organic volume declines were noted, the company’s increased guidance and sustainability achievements paint an optimistic picture for the future.

