Ingersoll Rand’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ingersoll Rand’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Ingersoll Rand’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Ingersoll Rand Inc. ((IR)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ingersoll Rand’s recent earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, driven by strong financial performance, increased guidance, and successful mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, these positives were somewhat offset by challenges such as impairments and organic volume declines.

Increased Full-Year Guidance

Ingersoll Rand has raised its full-year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS, thanks to robust performance in the first half of the year. This upward revision signals confidence in the company’s ongoing financial health and operational efficiency.

Sustainability Achievements

The company continues to excel in sustainability, being ranked #1 in North America and globally in its industry on the Dow Jones Best-in-class Indices for the third consecutive year. It also placed in the top 1% of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

Strong M&A Activity

Ingersoll Rand announced 11 transactions in 2025, which are expected to add over $200 million in annualized revenue at a 9.5x pre-synergy EBITDA multiple. This strategic M&A activity is a key driver of growth and expansion for the company.

Order Growth and Backlog Increase

The company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in orders with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x. Additionally, the backlog has increased by mid-teens compared to the end of 2024, indicating strong future demand.

Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Ingersoll Rand’s free cash flow year-to-date has risen by 13% year-over-year, with total company liquidity standing at $3.9 billion. This robust cash flow and liquidity position provide a solid foundation for future investments and operations.

Goodwill and Asset Impairments

The company recorded noncash goodwill and asset impairments related to the High Pressure Solutions business and ILC Dover. These impairments were primarily due to changes in long-term outlooks, reflecting some of the challenges faced.

Organic Volume Decline

Despite strong financial metrics, the adjusted EBITDA margin declined year-over-year. This was driven by the flow-through on organic volume declines and dilutive impacts from recently acquired businesses.

Challenges in North America

The North American market showed sluggish demand in the second quarter, largely due to uncertainty around tariffs. This regional challenge highlights the external factors impacting the company’s performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ingersoll Rand’s updated guidance for 2025 reflects a positive outlook on key financial metrics. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to reach $2.13 billion and adjusted EPS to hit $3.40. The first half of the year saw organic order growth in low single digits, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06x, and a total backlog increase of 16% since the end of 2024. These projections underscore the company’s strategic focus on growth and sustainability.

In summary, Ingersoll Rand’s earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic initiatives. While challenges such as impairments and organic volume declines were noted, the company’s increased guidance and sustainability achievements paint an optimistic picture for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement