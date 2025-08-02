Ingersoll Rand Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( (IR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ingersoll Rand Inc. presented to its investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life sciences and industrial solutions, known for its exceptional performance and durability across various sectors. The company recently reported its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting record orders, revenues, and adjusted EBITDA, despite a reported net loss. Key financial metrics from the quarter include an 8% increase in orders to $1,940 million, a 5% rise in revenues to $1,888 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $509 million, marking a 3% increase. The company also maintained strong liquidity with $3.9 billion available. Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment saw a 7% rise in orders, while the Precision and Science Technologies segment experienced a 13% increase. However, the company reported a net loss due to non-cash impairments related to its minority stake in the High Pressure Solution business and other factors. Looking ahead, Ingersoll Rand is optimistic about its growth prospects, raising its full-year 2025 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS, driven by its active M&A pipeline and strategic initiatives.

