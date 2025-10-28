ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ING Groep ( (ING) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, ING Groep N.V. announced progress on its €2.0 billion share buyback program, initially announced on May 2, 2025. During the week of October 20 to October 24, 2025, ING repurchased 4,091,000 shares at an average price of €20.57, totaling €84,161,220. To date, the program has repurchased 100,595,891 shares, achieving approximately 99.39% completion of the maximum total value. This initiative aims to reduce the share capital of ING, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (ING) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING Groep’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and reasonable valuation, with a notable dividend yield. However, financial performance is mixed, with high leverage and cash flow challenges being areas of concern. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company, ING Bank. The company provides retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries, with a focus on empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and business. ING is committed to sustainability, with its actions and policies assessed by independent research and ratings providers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,323,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $71.75B

