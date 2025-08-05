ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ING Groep ( (ING) ) has issued an update.

On August 5, 2025, ING Groep announced progress in its €2.0 billion share buyback program, revealing that 2,480,240 shares were repurchased between July 28 and August 1, 2025, at an average price of €20.35. This move is part of ING’s strategy to reduce its share capital, with approximately 49.06% of the program completed, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its market position.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING’s strong earnings call and bullish technical indicators drive the stock score. The company’s financial performance is mixed, with high leverage and cash flow challenges, but valuation remains attractive. Continued growth in mortgages and fee income supports a positive outlook.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep is a global financial institution with a strong European base, providing retail and wholesale banking services through its operating company ING Bank. It operates in over 100 countries with more than 60,000 employees, focusing on empowering people in life and business. ING is committed to sustainability, with its ESG efforts recognized by major ratings providers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,390,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $67.5B

