ING Announces CFO Tanate Phutrakul’s Departure in 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ING Groep ( (ING) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, ING announced that Tanate Phutrakul will step down as CFO and member of the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2026, after 24 years with the company. His departure marks the end of a significant era for ING, as Phutrakul has been pivotal in guiding the bank through challenging times and contributing to its strong performance. The search for his successor has begun, and the announcement has implications for ING’s leadership continuity and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (ING) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ING Groep stock, see the ING Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING’s stock score is primarily supported by its strong earnings call results and attractive valuation. While financial performance indicates some challenges, particularly in cash flow and leverage, the technical analysis is positive, and the company shows resilience in its strategic growth areas.

To see Spark’s full report on ING stock, click here.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. It aims to empower people to stay a step ahead in life and business, with over 60,000 employees providing retail and wholesale banking services in more than 100 countries. ING is committed to sustainability, as reflected in its inclusion in major sustainability and ESG index products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,330,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $70.03B

For a thorough assessment of ING stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue