Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Announces July 2025 Distributions

International Clean Power Dividend Fund ( (TSE:IS) ) has provided an update.

Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. is announcing distributions for both Class A and preferred shareholders for July 2025, with equity shares trading under the symbol IS and preferred shares under IS.PR.A on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The distributions, payable on August 15, 2025, are set at $0.14 per equity share and $0.18 per preferred share. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors, although it notes that future distributions may vary due to several factors including portfolio changes and market conditions.

