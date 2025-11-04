Information Services Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Information Services Group ( (III) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Information Services Group presented to its investors.

Information Services Group (ISG) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, renowned for its expertise in technology and business services, and a trusted partner to over 900 clients worldwide. In its latest earnings report, ISG announced a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $62 million, an 8% increase from the previous year, excluding results from its divested automation unit. The company also reported a net income of $3.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million, marking a 19% increase over the prior year.

Key highlights from ISG’s third-quarter results include a significant 11% revenue growth in the Americas and a 7% increase in Europe, excluding automation results. The company generated $11.1 million in cash from operations, up from $8.8 million the previous year, and declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.045 per share. Additionally, ISG set its fourth-quarter revenue guidance between $60.5 million and $61.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $7.5 million to $8.5 million.

ISG’s strategic focus on AI-powered solutions is driving demand, particularly in the U.S., where clients are investing in technology for AI adoption and cost optimization. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by nearly 200 basis points, reflecting a more profitable business mix and operational efficiency. Despite cautious market conditions in Europe, ISG remains well-positioned to capitalize on its AI-centered approach to meet client needs and sustain growth.

Looking ahead, ISG management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, emphasizing its early adoption of AI technologies and the increasing demand for its AI-centered products and services. The firm plans to continue monitoring macroeconomic factors and adjust its business strategies accordingly to maintain its competitive edge in the technology advisory sector.

