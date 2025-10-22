Informa PLC Updates Share Buyback Programme with £350 Million Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Informa ( (GB:INF) ).

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £350 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company purchased 164,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, which will adjust its total number of shares in issue to 1,293,350,147. This move is part of Informa’s broader capital allocation strategy aimed at delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting revenue growth and strategic initiatives. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, although valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio temper the score. The company’s strategic focus and geographic diversification support its stability and growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INF stock, click here.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international company specializing in B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on providing platforms and opportunities for businesses to connect, learn, and engage across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,048,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.96B

See more data about INF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue