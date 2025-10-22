Infocus Group Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) has provided an announcement.

Infocus Group Holdings Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 12,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date set for October 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its financial flexibility, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and positioning within the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,667,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

