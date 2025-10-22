Infocus Group Holdings Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) just unveiled an update.

Infocus Group Holdings Limited has announced a proposed issue of 9,470,146 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for November 28, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, and the company has applied for these securities to be quoted on the ASX. The issuance is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its capital base, which could enhance its market positioning and provide additional resources for growth initiatives.

More about Frugl Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,667,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

