InFocus Group Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) has provided an update.

InFocus Group Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Northbridge, WA. The company encourages shareholders to review the meeting notice and participate in voting, either in person or by proxy. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates, which could impact its market positioning and future growth.

More about Frugl Group Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company specializing in data analytics, software and platform development, and cybersecurity. It operates through various units including InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, Onify, and Prodigy9, and has recently expanded into digital assets and iGaming sectors with InFocus Digital Ventures and InFocus Gaming Technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,685,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.96M

