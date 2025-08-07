InflaRx Reports Significant Losses in H1 2025 Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

InflaRx ( (IFRX) ) has shared an announcement.

InflaRx N.V. released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending June 30, 2025, reporting a significant loss. The company experienced a gross loss of €2.37 million and an operating loss of €25.92 million, despite generating €39,432 in revenue. The financial results highlight ongoing challenges in managing costs, particularly in research and development, which amounted to €14.22 million. The announcement underscores the financial pressures faced by InflaRx as it continues to invest heavily in its pipeline, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (IFRX) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InflaRx stock, see the IFRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IFRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IFRX is a Neutral.

InflaRx’s financial performance is the most significant factor impacting the score, reflecting major operational challenges and financial instability. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and valuation indicators highlight concerns due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. Without earnings call insights or notable corporate events, the stock remains risky with limited short-term upside.

To see Spark’s full report on IFRX stock, click here.

More about InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Jena, Germany, with operations in the United States and the Netherlands. The company focuses on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, leveraging its expertise in complement system inhibition.

Average Trading Volume: 469,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $59.08M

See more insights into IFRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue