Infinity Development Holdings Implements Share Consolidation and Board Lot Size Change

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0640) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced the successful implementation of a share consolidation, effective from October 20, 2025. This consolidation has led to a change in the board lot size for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reducing it from 4,000 existing shares to 2,000 consolidated shares, which will take effect on November 4, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0640) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 393,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$704.2M



