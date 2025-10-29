Infini Resources Limited Announces New Share Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) just unveiled an update.

Infini Resources Limited has issued a prospectus for an offer of up to 14,734,052 shares at a price of C$0.6787 (A$0.75) per share. The offer is available in Australia and Canada, with trading permitted under Canadian securities rules. The prospectus highlights the speculative nature of the investment and advises potential investors to consider their individual financial circumstances and consult professional advisers before participating.

