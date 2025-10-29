Infini Resources Advances Uranium Exploration with New Drilling Phase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) has provided an update.

Infini Resources Ltd has commenced Phase 2 diamond drilling at its Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, following the identification of high-priority uranium targets. The company has also expanded its project footprint and strengthened its board, while securing significant funding to enhance exploration activities. These developments position Infini Resources to advance its strategic growth phase and potentially increase its market presence in the uranium sector.

More about Infini Resources Ltd.

Infini Resources Ltd is a company operating in the uranium mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of uranium projects. Its primary projects are located in Canada, specifically in Newfoundland and the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, targeting high-grade uranium deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 802,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$35.94M

