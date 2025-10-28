Industrial Minerals Ltd Unveils Maiden High Purity Quartz Resource at Pippingarra

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Industrial Minerals Limited ( (AU:IND) ) is now available.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has announced a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its Pippingarra Quarry Project, revealing a significant high-grade quartz deposit with 6.2 million tonnes at 98% SiO₂. This development positions the company as a potential cornerstone supplier in the global high purity quartz market, addressing the industry’s need for long-term supply security and quality consistency. The project’s strategic location near Port Hedland, along with successful beneficiation testwork and mineral-sorting trials, enhances its commercial potential. The inclusion of potassium-feldspar and muscovite mica as potential co-products may further improve project economics and reduce risk through revenue diversification.

Industrial Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of high purity quartz and other minerals. The company is strategically positioned in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with a market focus on supplying high purity quartz to meet global demand.

