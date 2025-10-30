IndoStar Capital Finance Reports Growth in Q2 FY26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited ( (IN:INDOSTAR) ) just unveiled an update.

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, showcasing a growth in assets under management (AUM) to ₹7,564 crore and disbursements of ₹927 crore, reflecting an 8.14% increase over the previous quarter. The company has successfully reduced its weighted cost of funds and operating costs, indicating improved financial health. Key management appointments were also announced, which may influence the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, classified as a middle-layered NBFC. It is co-promoted by Brookfield and Everstone and focuses on providing used and new commercial vehicle financing, as well as loans to small business owners.

