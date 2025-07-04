Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Announces Board Decisions and Governance Enhancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. ( (IN:INDOTECH) ).

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. announced key decisions from its recent board meeting, including the re-appointment of two independent directors, Mr. Ajay Kumar Dhagat and Ms. Leena M Sathyanarayanan, for second terms of five years each. Additionally, the company aims to enhance corporate governance by electing a chairperson from among its independent directors, while Mr. Visweswara Reddy Narreddy will continue as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

More about Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of transformers. The company serves various sectors by providing essential components for electrical infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 9,139

Current Market Cap: 20.82B INR

