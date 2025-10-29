Indo National Limited Reports Stable Financial Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Indo National Limited ( (IN:NIPPOBATRY) ) has shared an announcement.

Indo National Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs. 24,226.93 lakhs for the half-year, with a profit of Rs. 430.27 lakhs. The board of directors approved these results, which were reviewed by the statutory auditors. This financial performance reflects the company’s stable position in the market, despite a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, indicating resilience in its operations.

More about Indo National Limited

Indo National Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing batteries and related products. The company is based in Chennai, India, and is known for its Nippo brand, catering to a wide market with a focus on quality and reliability.

